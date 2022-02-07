Jessica Koelsch Bibza, of the National Wildlife Federation, left, speaks to Kate Shakira, of Boohoff Law in North Port, about translating to the Russian and Ukraine community about manatee preservation in the warm waters near Warm Mineral Springs.
Volunteer Verna Blaine and Edie Driest, co-founder of North Port Friends for Wildlife, right, listen as a man talks about rescuing an injured tortoise.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Realtor Sandra LaFlamme is also the owner of Indoor Air Quality. She shows how a machine works to combat the COVID virus at the recent Newcomer Day at the George Mullen Community Activity Center.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Emily Shaw, membership coordinator at North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, middle, speaks to Camp Bow Wow employees about the next Newcomer Day.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
NORTH PORT — Hundreds attended North Port's annual Newcomer Day at the George Mullen Activity Center on Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city's Parks & Recreation Department and designed to connect people with businesses, nonprofits and city resources.
