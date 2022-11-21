NORTH PORT — Local residents filled a meeting room to capacity Thursday to advocate for Warm Mineral Springs.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met for its monthly meeting Nov. 17 at City Hall.


Hurricane Ian Warm Mineral Springs

North Port’s Warm Mineral Springs sustained “significant damage” due to Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. Many residents have told city officials they want to see the park repaired and reopened.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments