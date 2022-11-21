NORTH PORT — Local residents filled a meeting room to capacity Thursday to advocate for Warm Mineral Springs.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met for its monthly meeting Nov. 17 at City Hall.
The board members were greeted by a packed room of residents eager to hear updates about Warm Mineral Springs. It sustained serious damage due to Hurricane Ian.
At one point, North Port Police officers stood nearby to ensure the room did not go beyond 59 people per occupancy regulations. Several attendees wound up in a hallway as the meeting went on.
As the crowd waited for public comment, quiet conversations occasionally rose in volume and was quieted by board members.
When public comment finally came on the topic of Warm Mineral Springs, speakers made it clear that they supported allowing access to the park's waters as soon as possible.
"We call it Miracle Lake," Gedale Levin said, citing medicinal stories about park visitors. "We don't need that building, we need the lake."
Svetlana Droznin said the City Commission needs to know how many people the park's lake draws from all over the world — from Europe to South America.
"It is a treasure that belongs to the people of Florida," Droznin said.
Board Chair James Scheidel reminded speakers that board members could not answer questions or interact directly with them during public comment.
He also reminded attendees that the board was an advisory body, only being able to provide advice to the City Commission and North Port staff.
"We don't tell the Commission what to do," Scheidel said.
The crowd largely cleared out of the room following public comment and updates about the status of Warm Mineral Springs.
Ryan Murphy, assistant director for North Port Parks and Recreation, said that city staff have spoken with the park's contracted manager, National and State Park Concessions, about an amended contract.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher and other staff were directed by the City Commission to ask about an amended contract while buildings are being assessed and repaired.
Murphy further clarified that they were currently waiting on new contract language from the company's attorney.
Florida Power & Light has been able to re-energize the power lines leading to the park, according to Murphy. The buildings themselves are not currently safe for electrical power due to flooding damage to the wiring and fixtures.
Warm Minerals Springs' water well pump house system was also damaged during Hurricane Ian. The cost of repairs is currently estimated at $5,800. In the meantime, it has been deemed feasible to bring in a portable restroom onto the property.
The roof of the park's cyclorama has been stabilized as of Thursday, with debris on the roof and inside cleaned up and a tarp to protect from further weather damage. The historical murals and statues inside the building have also been given additional protection.
Murphy said that he also met with representatives with the Florida Trust for Historical Preservation to discuss methods for securing the murals and other cultural items inside the cyclorama.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.