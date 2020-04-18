NORTH PORT — Angela Stinnett pictured a sure thing. Her employers' concepts at Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza were busy and lucrative, a store in Port Charlotte and another in North Port doing great.
The Bocca Lupo she would co-manage at the West Villages Marketplace was likely a home run. Situated near upscale neighborhoods and the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park off Tamiami Trail in North Port and a Publix store in the same complex, the stars seemed aligned.
After a year and lots of cash, the March 31 opening would time to the end of season and a hard roll into the summer.
But then came COVID-19. The health disaster blindsided everyone, caused a skidding chaos that continues. Beside the Bocca Lupo, a dozen other shops at the West Villages Marketplace either run at half-throttle or await COVID-19's demise.
Publix, the Marketplace's anchor, has hovered over the mess as a sort of brooding hen.
“We were coming out here and taking over,” said Stinnett, Bocca Lupo's West Villages assistant general manager and a longtime worker with the family company based in Port Charlotte. “Super excited. But we haven't even opened the front door,” she added, standing outside, talking as customers in masks lined up for takeout at a sliding window. Her staff had tape on the sidewalk for self-distancing purposes.
“But we're chugging along, day by day.”
Which is true at the North Port Subs off Tamiami Trail, where Michael Cerce, his son Anthony and worker Adam Patterson on Wednesday waited on takeout customers from behind a sneeze shield. Seats in the sparkling shop are spaced six feet, the new normal.
Cerce, the former owner of Key West Subs in Englewood, wanted the North Port location for his son. Work it for a decade, he figured, and hand the reins to Anthony.
The sub shop opened in January, just as COVID-19 unfurled itself in Asia and Europe. Florida closed or limited such non-essential businesses in March, which, along with effects of the disease, slashed Cerce's sales. Boom, schools closed and away went teachers and support staff. Bam, gone were office workers and delivery people, cabbies and others, he said. It was like a hurricane that wouldn't end.
But North Port Subs has adapted, a sidewalk promotion catching some interest. There's also online ordering, which is new. And regulars will help get the place over the rough period, two North Port police officers in masks visiting Wednesday as Cerce talked about COVID's chaos.
“Honestly,” he conceded, “I see it slow for the next five or six months. But when it finally blows over, we'll be OK. Not saying we're going back to normal … I don't know what normal is anymore.”
Angela Stinnett at the Bocca Lupo in West Villages Marketplace was upbeat, bouncing with anticipation of what happens after COVID-19 vanishes. She sees survivors rushing from their homes, almost like emerging from a dark shelter, blinking in the bright sunshine.
But she was also comforted that her bosses had so far not furloughed anyone. And didn't plan to.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.