NORTH PORT — The wait ends Monday.
Sort of.
Florida eases its COVID-19 restaurant restrictions Monday. Owners may allow 25% capacity, in and outdoors.
Which is wonderful news for North Port owners and staff enduring the shutdown.
"Finally … we're very excited," said Meredith Tully, a server at the yet-to-be opened Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza at the West Villages Marketplace in North Port.
Her boss was relieved, as well. Angela Stinnett in the beginning had pictured a sure thing: Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza stores in Port Charlotte and North Port were doing great.
The Bocca Lupo she would co-manage at the West Villages Marketplace was likely a home run. Situated near prosperous neighborhoods and the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park off Tamiami Trail in North Port with a Publix store in the same complex, the stars seemed aligned.
But then came COVID-19. Beside Bocca Lupo, other shops at the West Villages Marketplace either run at half-throttle or await COVID-19's demise.
Publix, the Marketplace's anchor, has hovered over the mess as a sort of brooding hen.
“We were coming out here and taking over,” said Stinnett, Bocca Lupo's West Villages assistant general manager. The family run company is based in Port Charlotte. “But we haven't even opened the front door,” she added, standing outside.
“But we're chugging along, day by day.”
Which is true at the North Port Subs off Tamiami Trail, where Michael Cerce, his son Anthony and worker Adam Patterson on a Friday waited on takeout customers from behind a sneeze shield.
Cerce, the former owner of Key West Subs in Englewood, wanted the North Port location for his son. Work it for a decade, he figured, and hand the reins to Anthony.
The sub shop opened in January, just as COVID-19 unfurled itself in Asia and Europe. Florida closed or limited such non-essential businesses in March. Boom, schools closed and away went teachers and support staff. Bam, gone were office workers and delivery people, cabbies and others, Cerce said. It was like a hurricane that wouldn't end.
But North Port Subs had adapted, a sidewalk promotion facing Tamiami Trail, and online ordering, which is new. And regulars helped, two North Port police officers in masks visiting as Cerce talked about COVID-19's impact on his shop. He'll add tables on Monday. But about 80% of his business is takeout, which was great over the last month, he said.
“Honestly,” he conceded, “I see it slow for the next five or six months. But when it finally blows over, we'll be OK. Not saying we're going back to normal … I don't know what normal is anymore.”
Angela Stinnett recently was upbeat, bouncing with anticipation of what happens after COVID-19. She sees survivors rushing from their homes, blinking in the bright sunshine.
But she was also comforted that her bosses at Bocca Lupo had not furloughed anyone. And hadn't planned to.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.