Shannon Staub Library in North Port is Sarasota County.

NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library are inviting residents to restock their bookshelves with the buy-one-get-one free sale planned for the Friends book store, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2-7.

"What better way to celebrate National Friendship Day (Aug. 1) than with a week-long BOGO sale at the FOSS Public Library bookstore," said Judy Savela, FOSSPL board member. "Shoppers will enjoy buy-one-and-get-one-free of FOSSPL’s already bargain-priced books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines."

The bookstore staff accepts cash, checks, credit cards and donations.

"While there, shoppers can become FOSSPL members and help make a difference," Savela said. "The Friends of Shannon Staub Library underwrites most of the expenses for library programs for toddlers, school kids, teens, adults and seniors. Individual (annual) Friends memberships are $25. For families it is $30, and for businesses it is $100."

National Friendship Day special: The first 25 new membership signups during BOGO week will receive a FOSSPL cookbook in a unique, handcrafted tote bag fashioned and signed by local artist Cathy Girouard. This combo normally sells for $15.

The FOSSPL bookstore is at 4675 Career Lane, just off near the Cranberry-Toledo Blade intersection at Suncoast Technical College’s North Port campus.

For more information, visit www.friendsofsspl.org or for more information about the sale, call 231-912-7541.

