NORTH PORT — A reward is offered to find the parties responsible for a weekend vandalism spree at North Port’s new fire and rescue tower.
The $2 million, five-story building on West Price Boulevard was entered between Friday and Sunday morning. The vandals spray-painted graffiti, drove and crashed a department pickup truck, crushed K9 training equipment and damaged lifesaving oxygen tanks, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The damage is estimated at tens of thousands of dollars, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Sarasota County Crime Stoppers reward was offered in finding the culprits to bring them to "swift justice," Taylor said.
"I can tell you we’re not very happy about it,” he said.
Delayed for months by Hurricane Ian, the high-rise structure opened in late January.
Located near the current North Port Utilities building, it is designed to allow North Port Fire and Rescue to conduct live fire and search-and-rescue practice. City police and mutual-aid partners also use the building to train.
The five components are repurposed cargo containers that arrived in sections, located on a paved site near North Port High School. Of the $2 million cost, some $1.3 million came from a countywide surtax, and $700,000 from Fire Rescue District funds.
It's dark red and viewable from the road.
The culprits could face grand theft and related charges. Those involved coming forward voluntarily would receive leniency, Taylor said.
