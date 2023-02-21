NORTH PORT — A reward is offered to find the parties responsible for a weekend vandalism spree at North Port’s new fire and rescue tower.

The $2 million, five-story building on West Price Boulevard was entered between Friday and Sunday morning. The vandals spray-painted graffiti, drove and crashed a department pickup truck, crushed K9 training equipment and damaged lifesaving oxygen tanks, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.


0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments