Ride on, North Port bike lane work begins Monday on S. Biscayne

NORTH PORT — Drivers along a short section of North Port's South Biscayne can expect minor delays, as construction of roadway bike lanes begins Monday.
The new 7-foot lanes on either side of Biscayne will run north of Tamiami Trail from Elyton, or at the Jockey Club, to Glenallen Boulevard. The distance is just under a mile.
The new bikeways connect existing lanes from south of Biscayne and across Tamiami Trail and will run to Glenallen. The lanes end there, so bicyclists leaving them will need to use sidewalks or practice safe riding on Biscayne.
The $1.3 million cost is grant-funded and construction is being done by Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, Inc. Completion date is based on weather but should run a couple of months.
Even dedicated bike lanes aren't guarantees of rider safety, experts warn. Drivers are supposed to keep three feet of clearance when passing. But many will enter bike lanes when turning, sometimes cutting off riders. Some 142 bicyclists died on Florida roads in 2019, as did another 368 pedestrians. The national average each day in 2018 was 17 walkers and two riders. Florida, California and Texas account for nearly half of all bicycling deaths.
Roadway lanes in North Port bridge a bigger push for recreational biking/walking. Design and funding plans for the so-called North Port Connector linking the Legacy Trail in Sarasota County are moving forward. The sprawling project was courtesy of Sarasota County voters approving a 2018 referendum. The endgame is a route of differing vistas that connects Sarasota, Venice and North Port.
On hard surfaces such as Biscayne, safe biking is about traffic awareness, making eye contact with drivers, using hand signals and stopping or slowing at intersections, according to experts.
And wear a helmet, those experts add; Florida kids 16 and under are required to wear one.
Michael Fear, spokesperson for the city's Public Works Department, said South Biscayne bikeway updates and completion times can be found on the city's website or on social media feeds.
“Everything should be fine,” Fear said of South Biscayne scheduling through the summer.
