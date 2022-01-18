SARASOTA - The TeamUP Volunteer & Partnership Council is recruiting volunteers for its Rockin’ Reader programs in the Sarasota County district.
The nonprofit organization was established to provide manpower and funding to support the volunteer and partnership programs in Sarasota County schools.
The program connects adult volunteers with kindergarten children by reading aloud in a one-on-one experience.
"We have implemented the program in interested elementary schools in the Sarasota County School District for 17 years," said Susan Padfield, president at TeamUP Volunteer & Partnership Council.
The number of volunteers needed is dictated by the number of students participating at each school. Each volunteer sees one student each week for 30 minutes.
"Most volunteers choose to work with two students, individually back-to-back," Padfield said. "They feel that if they are going to spend the time driving to the school, they would like to make good use of their time by spending an hour at the school."
Reading aloud is considered the single most important activity for building success in reading. Conversation while reading the book leads to even more book-related words being heard and helps build the child’s vocabulary. Including both elements improves the quality of the adult-child interaction, Padfield added.
"This rich and rewarding experience seeks to improve pre-literacy skills and instill the love of reading," she said. "Because a significant number of Sarasota County children come from low-income homes, many enter early-learning programs with a vocabulary/word gap that can lead to reading failure by Grade 3. Therefore, the Rockin’ Reader can help those children with their literacy skills."
The Rockin’ Reader program is the primary initiative of the TeamUP Volunteer & Partnership Council, a nonprofit organization established to exclusively support Sarasota County schools.
