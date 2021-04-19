NORTH PORT — Some 114 accidents and 27 injuries in recent years have prompted North Port to examine the busy intersections at Cranberry and Hillsborough boulevards and Tamiami Trail.
The answer at Cranberry and Hillsborough, according to some, is a roundabout, an English export riding a wave in Southwest Florida.
Cranberry is the dividing boundary between North Port and Charlotte County, so the sides have held public forums and used that feedback to tweak ideas. North Port had approved a roundabout, asking that extra lane space be made available when traffic bulks up.
Charlotte County had not finalized its plans.
Consultants had three choices: a traffic light at Cranberry and Hillsborough, an extension from Cranberry that loops into Hillsborough, and the roundabout.
Using cost and other factors that include feeding into local businesses, the roundabout appears a winner, especially with numbers showing they are safer, by a factor of seven or eight, according to federal data projecting a “traffic calming effect” with roundabouts.
“It's going to be a good addition at that corner,” North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell said.
Roundabouts "appear to be the best alternative,” added Bill Adams, a project manager with American Consulting Professionals, a transportation planning and design firm hired to find a fix at those roadways.
North Port had solicited public feedback on Cranberry and Hillsborough since November. Consultants had earlier run traffic studies, presented recommendations in February and again this month in a virtual conference hosted by North Port Utilities. Experts also looked years down the road to anticipate future congestion.
The simplest and least costly plan was the roundabout, a single-lane circular that the Federal Highway Administration has designated as one of nine proven safety counter measures, according to its website.
But there was pushback on social media platforms.
“Traffic circle,” wrote Susan Hutt, “we have too many drivers here from other places who have no clue how to drive in a circle!”
Another social poster added that: “I was told they chose this plan because it was the least costly way to go. Don't they know that cheaper is not always better!” said Jennifer Groves Cook.
Still, momentum favors roundabouts. While conventional intersections have 32 so-called conflict points, roundabouts cut that to eight, again according to the Federal Highway Administration, which added that roundabouts reduce injury crashes by about 75%.
Currently, there are about 20 roundabouts on Florida’s highway system and hundreds on local roads statewide, two small ones near North Port City Hall.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
