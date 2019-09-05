The North Port High School girls and boys cross country teams participated Aug. 31 in the Green Devil Invitational at Crescent Lake Park in St. Petersburg. Thirteen schools brought their runners. The Bobcats boys team finished first, and the girls team placed ninth overall.

