NORTH PORT — A person was injured when an RV traveling on Interstate 75 blew a tire and crashed into a pine tree Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. 

The RV was towing a Jeep SUV and had a motorcycle attached to its rear, the report  states.   

The crash happened at 11:18 a.m. near mile marker 175, about midway between the Toledo Blade and Kings Highway exits. 

Troopers said the RV was headed north and had a "catastrophic failure of the right front tire."

The blowout forced the RV off the road, onto the grassy shoulder and into a pine tree and some bushes alongside the road. 

One person, a passenger in the RV, was hurt and was was airlifted by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment, the report states. 

The FHP did not identify the people in the RV, stating they were from Ohio. The driver, who had minor injuries, is 49, and the female passenger is 44. 

