featured RV blows tire on I-75, crash hurts one Staff Report Mar 23, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 An RV headed north on Interstate 75 blew a tire and crashed near mile marker 175 Wednesday morning, leaving one person with serious injuries. PROVIDED BY FHP An RV hauling a motorcycle and towing an SUV crashed off Interstate 75 Wednesday morning following a blowout of the right-front tire. PROVIDED BY FHP An RV that was heading north on Interstate 75 on Wednesday morning left the highway and slammed into a tree and some bushes. Troopers said a blown front tire was the cause of the crash. PROVIDED BY FHP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — A person was injured when an RV traveling on Interstate 75 blew a tire and crashed into a pine tree Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The RV was towing a Jeep SUV and had a motorcycle attached to its rear, the report states. The crash happened at 11:18 a.m. near mile marker 175, about midway between the Toledo Blade and Kings Highway exits. Troopers said the RV was headed north and had a "catastrophic failure of the right front tire."The blowout forced the RV off the road, onto the grassy shoulder and into a pine tree and some bushes alongside the road. One person, a passenger in the RV, was hurt and was was airlifted by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment, the report states. The FHP did not identify the people in the RV, stating they were from Ohio. The driver, who had minor injuries, is 49, and the female passenger is 44. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Recreational Vehicle Sarasota Memorial Hospital Highway Patrol North Port Trending Now Cement truck driver arrested in NP hit-and-run; 2 injured Timothy Rice found guilty on molestation charges Cops: Teen arrested on burglary, arson charges Alligator kills dog at SCF campus; trapper summoned Home of the Braves: Spring opener in Wellen Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cement truck driver arrested in NP hit-and-run; 2 injured Timothy Rice found guilty on molestation charges Cops: Teen arrested on burglary, arson charges Alligator kills dog at SCF campus; trapper summoned Home of the Braves: Spring opener in Wellen Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.