NORTH PORT — Suddenly the water bills skyrocketed at the Myakka River RV Resort.
And when RV park management complained, North Port city officials told them the likely leak and fixing it was their problem.
The privately owned park has its own underground water distribution system. It is fed by North Port Utilities. Leaks would most likely be ownership's problem, park owners were told when things first arose in 2013.
But over time and with thousands invested to find the leak, park owners found an unreported tap, or branch, into their water system. The city's utilities division had added the line as far back as 15 years ago, and hadn't properly metered it — and had done so without notifying current ownership, park lawyers insisted.
The legal term is inverse condemnation, or the taking of private property without compensation, according to lawyers for the 81-site park at 10400 S. Tamiami Trail.
Eventually a leak along the branched line was found, meaning Myakka River RV Resort was off the hook.
And even when North Port would cut the park a check for more than $30,000, its workers continued to trespass to make repairs and failed to install a backflow device, allegedly causing some park residents to become ill, park lawyers contend.
North Port also failed to fully compensate park ownership and to institute eminent domain proceedings so that Myakka River RV Resort could assess its above and underground damages, turn its affected property over to North Port for a fee. Exercising eminent domain is government's right to take private property with a “just” compensation.
So unable to settle up after seven years of haggling over property rights, leaking water lines, unexplained taps into a private system and numerous costs, Myakka River RV Resort has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of North Port in Sarasota County's 12th Judicial Circuit Court. A February filing and an amended one this month alleging negligence detail what park lawyers contend is government shrugging its shoulders at accountability.
North Port “didn't ask” for permission to tap into Myakka River Resort's water system, and ownership only “found out after the fact” that it had done so, said Meredith McBride, a lawyer/associate with Hahn, Loeser & Parks, the Fort Myers law firm filing on behalf of Myakka River RV Resort LLC.
“It's a mess,” agreed Ken Jones, a partner at the law firm.
In responding to the court filing, North Port's attorney Amber Slayton said: “The city of North Port was recently served with this new lawsuit and is in the process of reviewing the allegations and analyzing its legal response. Prior to the suit, the city acted in good faith by auditing the water billing and issuing a sizable refund. The city generally disputes the allegations in the lawsuit.”
The heart of the issue, according to Myakka River RV Resort lawyers, is North Port's adding a branch to the park's private water system. The line runs to the neighboring Damroth property and had operated for some years without the park owner's knowledge.
Climbing and unexplained water bills for park residents in 2013 sparked the controversy. Subsequent underground repairs by North Port displaced one park resident. Plus the city had failed to itemize water usage. And the city also failed to install a device to keep fresh water flowing in one direction, allegedly causing the park illnesses, according to McBride.
Myakka River RV Resort LLC wants a Sarasota County jury to sort things out. A court hearing hasn't been scheduled.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
