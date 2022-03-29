Residents of Sabal Trace II gathered together on a recent Friday to help raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Pictured from left: Joyce Falcoun, Gail Griffith, Bob Landers, Father Dymetrov, Christyna Sheldon, Lisa Nason and Sue Algaier.
Residents of Sabal Trace II gathered together on a recent Friday to help raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Pictured from left: Joyce Falcoun, Gail Griffith, Bob Landers, Father Dymetrov, Christyna Sheldon, Lisa Nason and Sue Algaier.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
These ribbons are available at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port for a donation of one dollar.
NORTH PORT — When she heard about Putin's attack on Ukraine, Gail Griffin prayed.
The next day, she Googled "Ukrainian churches" and discovered one in North Port — St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Curious to learn more, the Sabal Trace II resident drove to the church and to her surprise, there was a take out food sale happening.
After purchasing some food, she went home and had a discussion with a few friends.
"We wanted to do something to help," Griffin said. "We hosted an evening for Ukraine in our community."
More than $4,000 was raised that day with donations coming from 70 residents. The event was organized at the initiative of Griffin and Lisa Nason.
"People showed up dressed in blue and yellow to represent the flag ... it was a really nice event and we had a lot of fun," said Griffon.
Rev. Dmytro Kasiyan, the interim pastor at the church since the Rev. Vasyl Petriv traveled to Poland to work as a missionary in February, said he was happy to see so much support from people in the area.
"The community has shown great support," Kasiyan said. "We are so fortunate that God guided Gail to help us. People are doing everything they can to support Ukraine and it shows the personality of North Port."
Chrystina Sheldon, member of St. Mary's Church, said some people also donated online.
"So far we've raised more than $29,000 that we're sending to help the refugees," Sheldon said. "It's wonderful that Poland is helping so many people, but they must be running out of supplies by now."
A man taking food orders at the church Friday was making blue and yellow ribbons. For a donation of a dollar, visitors could take a ribbon.
Members of St. Mary's have been keeping busy on Thursdays making borsch, kielbasa, pierogi and stuffed cabbage to sell on Fridays at the church hall. The made-from-scratch food is available from 10 a.m. until sold out. The church is at 1078 N. Biscayne Dr. in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.