The 92nd annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in Arcadia runs Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. Rodeo action at the Mosaic Arena begins at 2 p.m., ends at about 4:30 p.m. Other excitement includes Quadrille (1 p.m.) and Mutton Bustin, ages 4 to 6 (1:30 p.m.).

Main events include bareback riding, bull riding, junior steer/bull riding, junior barrel racing and team roping. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will be available. Rodeo fun is at the Mosaic Arena, 2450 Roan St., Arcadia. Ticketing, seating options and other details are at 800-749-7633, arcadiarodeo.com.

