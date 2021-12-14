Safety at the holidays, North Port police tower at Cocoplum

NORTH PORT — They seem to work at amusement parks.
Now there's a police observation tower in North Port. It's at the Cocoplum Village Shops, 40 or so stores along Tamiami Trail.
The mobile device has a tinted turret with enough space for a North Port police officer, or cameras, to survey parking areas, storefronts and traffic moving about in the super busy complex.
It complements other policing tools in place over the holidays, including special units, officers in street clothes and license-reading devices at select intersections.
While shopper safety is the chief reason for the observation tower, criminal rings are another, a police spokesperson said, as grab-and-go thefts had occurred there.
One such group had been traced to Polk County.
North Port had purchased two towers, sold one and had deployed the second at Cocoplum, Chief Todd Garrison said. The cost was around $15,000 for the pair.
“During the busy holiday season, shoppers and employees are sometimes a little more distracted. Thieves know this,” he said. “The tower helps give us a better view of what’s going on in the parking lot area. It’s also big deterrent. We want the crooks to take pause and feel uncomfortable, that’s our gift to them. We will utilize every resource we have to maintain a safe shopping environment.”
The Cocoplum police tower was the object of curiosity on social media, with some wondering its purpose, others suspicious, but most grateful.
“We are extremely lucky to have a force that cares and puts themselves out there for us,” Facebook poster Janice Dinken wrote. “At least NPPD are trying and for that I thank them very much.”
Grab-and-go, or smash-and-grab looting, had tormented American retailers. While nothing like grand-scale escapades in big cities had touched North Port, versions of it are happening, according to police.
A group of five or so thieves had recently bull-rushed a Cocoplum retailer, for instance, scooped items near the doorway and slipped out. A witness had reported a license tag on an escaping vehicle, which police traced to an abandoned rental car near Interstate 75.
The investigation was ongoing.
And shoplifting is always an issue at the holidays. North Port decided the observation platform would serve as a deterrent, Garrison said, which complements North Port Special Operations and Traffic Enforcement teams working the streets.
“We're using all of our technology to our advantage,” the chief added.
