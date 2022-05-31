NORTH PORT — Looking to get pampered?
The owners and staff at Salt & Light Holistic Spa can help.
The spa has been open since May 3 and staff have been very busy giving customers massage therapy and facials, as well as teaching pilates, yoga and meditation.
Mother and daughter duo Leslie and Ciara Copeland have wanted to open a holistic business together for years, but the timing was never right.
Leslie and her husband own a new construction septic company in Sebring, and they opened a satellite office in North Port three years ago.
"We started to explore opportunities and found that North Port was a growing community and felt our services would be welcome here," Leslie Copeland said.
Upon entering the spa, guests are welcomed into a small boutique area where they can browse through jewelry, healing stones, organic skin products and clothing.
Individual massage rooms are spaced throughout building.
"We've getting many requests for couples' massages — I guess many places in the area do not offer that service," Leslie Copeland said.
Salt therapy is also available at the spa.
Clients can choose individual sessions or purchase a session in the salt therapy room. Pharmaceutical grade salt is placed into a halogenerator that grinds the salt into micro particles that are then dispersed into the air in the salt room.
"We imported Himalayan salt tiles and bricks from Poland," Leslie Copeland said. "Salt therapy is very healing for people with skin conditions. It can also help people who suffer from allergies or have breathing problems. We provide comfortable chairs for our customers to relax in while reading their favorite book, or even taking a nap."
Energy therapy and emotion-release therapy are other available services at the spa.
"We both experienced some chronic health issues and throughout our healing journey we discovered that holistic natural medicine and remedies were our saving grace," Leslie Copeland said. "From our years of research, treatments, and the amazing doctors in the natural medicine field, and most importantly being led by God, we decided we wanted to share our experiences and the things that we have learned along the way with others. You need a lot of emotional support when you go through a chronic illness. We believe there must be a balance when it comes to healing."
A prayer wall is located in the boutique area, where clients can leave a note on the wall and at the end of each day Leslie and Ciara say a prayer for each card.
Salt & Light Holistic Spa is at 2453 Sycamore St., North Port.
For more information, call 941-786-0513 or visit www.saltandlightholisticspa.com.
