NORTH PORT — North Port is opening a self-serve sandbag station as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.
The sandbag station will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard.
Bags, sand and shovels will be available. Residents are encouraged to bring a shovel to help reduce wait times. There is limit of five sandbags per vehicle.
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to bring 2-4 inches of rain to the area Thursday.
Sarasota County Schools said in a Tuesday night message that schools will be in session Wednesday but school activities, such as practices, games and after-school care, will end at 5 p.m.
Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties are under a tropical storm watch due to the storm, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East Coast about 1 a.m. Thursday between Stuart and Vero Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said.
A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of the central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian's flooding.
Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
Residents in Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia counties were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The evacuation orders take effect Wednesday. Orlando International will end flights Wednesday to hunker down for the storm, it said.
On Tuesday, hurricane warnings were issued from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach.
In the Bahamas, long lines had formed at grocery stores Tuesday, said Eliane Hall, who works at a hotel in Great Abaco island.
“We just boarded it up,” she said of the hotel, adding that the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that struck in 2019, was still fresh in many people’s minds. “We’re still affected.”
Authorities said they were especially concerned about those now living in about 100 motorhomes in Grand Bahama after Dorian destroyed their homes, and about the migrant community in Great Abacos Marsh Harbour that Russell said has grown from 50 acres to 200 acres since Dorian. The previous community of Haitian migrants was among the hardest hit by the 2019 storm given the large number of flimsy structures in which many lived.
Communities in Abaco are expected to receive a direct hit from Nicole as they still struggle to recover from Dorian.
Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 380 miles from the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center's advisory said.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The last storm to hit Florida in November was Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cedar Key, on the state’s Gulf Coast, on Nov. 12, 2020.
Since record keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes make landfall in November, said Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Center. The first was the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm in 1985. - The Daily Sun contributed to this report.
