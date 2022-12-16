North Port Kiwanis member and retired elementary school teacher Sue Owens and North Port High School Key Club members arrange books for children to take home after eating pancakes and visiting Santa Claus.
Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Sue Lord, holds Kaylana Stackhouse, 2 months old, recently at the Kiwanis Club of North Port Breakfast with Santa Claus at Austin's Olde World Restaurant.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Declan Neufeld, 6, a student at Kingsway Elementary School in Port Charlotte, tells Santa Claus he wants an Apple watch for Christmas at an event in North Port recently.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Santa's elf Tiffany Profita welcomes Anterra Brown, 4, to the Kiwanis Club of North Port Breakfast with Santa Claus.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Logan King thinks about approaching Santa. He visits every year at the annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Breakfast with Santa. He eventually warmed up and said hello to Santa.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Knox Brown is excited his buddy Santa and Mr. Claus are right behind him.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Lyman Copley, 4, is shy at first while talking to Santa in North Port at a Kiwanis pancake breakfast recently.
