The Sarasota County School Board will meet twice today via telephone conference calls.

The board will hold its workshop meeting at noon, and the regular meeting at 3 p.m.

On the agenda for the meeting, the board will receive an update from the Florida School Board Association regarding the search for a superintendent. The board will also view the capital budget for consideration, though they will not yet vote on it.

You can listen two ways: Call 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257, when prompted enter ID code 532 549 747, or you can watch by viewing the Education Channel or the district’s YouTube page youtube.com/user/TheEdChannel20.

The public can still offer comment on agenda items by emailing PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net. The email will be open until 2 p.m. today. All school board members will receive comment in advance of the 3 p.m. meeting.

Email: brianna.kwasni@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments