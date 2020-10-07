SARASOTA — Parents and grandparents continued their pleas to the Sarasota County School Board to lift the mask mandate in the district, and the public expressed mixed opinions regarding Black Lives Matter education being introduced into schools.
Sarasota County School Board members heard more than two hours of public comment from 48 speakers at their board meeting, which lasted over four hours Tuesday evening.
The board's Sept. 15 meeting heard similar comments from the public. The meeting became contentious toward the end, resulting in board chair Caroline Zucker clearing the chambers due to parents speaking out of turn and not following board rules.
Prior to the meeting, members from the Black Lives Matter Alliance Sarasota-Manatee Chapter and Concerned Parents of Sarasota County were in the parking lot of the school district offices at The Landings, chanting and holding signs in hopes to support their positions. Others countered their stand with signs and chants of their own.
Sarah Parker, a member of the local Black Lives Matter Alliance chapter, said the atmosphere was tense the entire time.
"I was wondering if someone was going to get physical," she said.
Parker said that members of the organization were chanting Breonna Taylor's name and "Black Lives Matter," while members of the opposing side were screaming back at them.
"Shut it up!" parents can be heard yelling to Black Lives Matter Supporters, among insults targeted at specific supporters.
In a Facebook Live video, one parent showed the scene outside the Landings. The sides were divided, with members supporting Black Lives Matter on one side of a line and members of the Concerned Parents on the other. Several school resources officers were outside.
"This is crazy, people. This is a school board meeting that Black Lives Matter has tried to hijack," Facebook user Kristin Taco can be heard saying on the video. "This is absolutely crazy. They've tried to hijack our kids' meeting. We can't even have a school board meeting without the bulls—."
"Black Lives Matter, we know," Taco said. "Nobody said your life didn't matter," she says in the video.
"It's a bunch of jobless people who had nothing better to do on a Tuesday night," she added. "Every single life matters: kids' lives, black lives, dog lives, cats' lives, horses' lives, all the lives, every single life matters," Taco said.
The video can be viewed below. PLEASE NOTE: This video has language that is not suitable for work or for children to hear.
Before the meeting began, superintendent Brennan Asplen III urged the community to end the divisiveness and come together.
"Our teachers cannot indoctrinate or convert students to certain group mentalities, our teachers educate our students using the Florida standards," he said.
"When current event information is discussed in classrooms, our policies and curriculum allow our teachers to facilitate, but not indoctrinate," Asplen continued.
He reminded parents that it is an election year and discussions will occur, especially in high school social studies classes.
"They promote engagement and critical thinking, but are not designed to force or convert students to adopt certain philosophies," he explained of the purpose of those conversations.
He reiterated the need for the community to come together and work together, and embrace people who have different beliefs.
Asplen is currently in the process of creating a committee of diverse community leaders to discuss cultural awareness, to promote equity and close the achievement gap in the district.
The next school board meeting is set for 3 p.m. October 20.
