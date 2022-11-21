Sarasota County Budget Office honored for their work

CUTLINE: Staff from Sarasota County’s Office of Financial Management are recognized by county commissioners at the start of the Nov. 15 county commission meeting.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — In 1990, Sarasota County’s budget staff received its first distinguished budget presentation award, beginning a streak unrivaled by any major college sports team.

A week ago, county commissioners recognized the employees of the budget office for receiving the honor for the 32nd straight year from the Government Finance Officers Association.


