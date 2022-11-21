SARASOTA — In 1990, Sarasota County’s budget staff received its first distinguished budget presentation award, beginning a streak unrivaled by any major college sports team.
A week ago, county commissioners recognized the employees of the budget office for receiving the honor for the 32nd straight year from the Government Finance Officers Association.
"I’m honored to share this incredible achievement with a team of professionals that are truly committed to prudent financial planning and reporting,” Office of Financial Management Director Kim Radtke told commissioners.
Besides the distinguished budget presentation award, the county’s budget work also earned the staff a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, and the popular annual finance reporting award.
The certificate honors those governments that go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepting accounting principles, while the finance reporting award recognize governments that design reports that are “readily accessible and easily understandable to the general public and other interested parties without a background in public finance,” according to the association.
Receiving all three major awards from the association also resulted in recognition with the triple crown medallion and special performance measure recognition for the third straight year.
“It’s a testament of the county’s dedication to providing outstanding customer service, fiscal responsibility, and serving as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said through a press release.
The GOFA awards reflect the county's commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest principles of governmental budgeting through innovative programs and outstanding financial management, Radtke noted.
Each year the county’s budget is presented to the public through a year-long series of input meetings highlighted by budget workshops in June and then adopted by commissioners after two public hearings in September.
This year, due to the emergency declaration precipitated by Hurricane Ian, that second public hearing did not occur until after the start of the county’s fiscal year on Oct. 1 although commissioners had given tentative approval of the budget during the first public hearing.
