Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Kurt Hoffman

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA – Unlike the past few years, Sarasota County commissioners may find their budget workshops this week to be a bit challenging.

The task at hand: trimming Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed $2 billion budget to make up for a projected shortfall of $1.2 million for fiscal year 2024 which begins Oct. 1, 2023.


   
