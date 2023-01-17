This map shows the 25-acre parcel of woodlands along the Myakka River that Sarasota County recently purchased in South County. It is just south of the U.S. 41 bridge over the Myakka River near North Port.
This map shows hydric flatwoods in the the 25-acre parcel of woodlands along the Myakka River that Sarasota County recently purchased in South County.
Hydric flatwoods like this are part of the 25-acre parcel Sarasota County recently purchased along the Myakka River in South County.
This submerged trail is part of the 25 acres of forest Sarasota County recently purchased. The land is along the Myakka River, off River Road between North Port and Englewood.
NORTH PORT — Sarasota County announced the purchase of 25 acres of woodlands along the Myakka River between North Port and Englewood.
The county used funds from its Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program, and the purchase was closed Dec. 21, according to county documents.
The land is off Tamiami Trail and River Road, and adjacent to the Myakka State Forest. It's next to the Playmore neighborhood, and less than a mile downstream from the U.S. 41 bridge across the Myakka River.
“This strategic purchase helps protect the riverine habitat along the property’s shoreline as well as the natural resources in our region, especially those within the Wild and Scenic Myakka River watershed,” said Nicole Rissler, director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, in a Tuesday news release. “The property connects to other greenspaces and serves as a significant wildlife corridor, and now will be protected and preserved in perpetuity.”
The 25 acres consists of tidal salt marsh, tidal strand, mangrove swamp, mesic and hydric flatwoods, and hydric hammock habitats.
This property is within one mile of the State Designated Critical Wildlife Area 17-12, established to protect nesting birds such as anhinga, heron species and wood stork, the release states.
Other wildlife species that call the property home include:
• The West Indian manatee
• river otter
• gopher tortoise
• American alligator
• green heron
• little blue heron
• reddish egret
Plant species there include the giant air plant, cardinal air plant, shoestring and resurrection ferns, elephant's foot, Savanna blazing star, black needle rush, and red, black and white mangrove.
Voters approved the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program in 1999. Since then, the county has used money in the taxpayer-funded account to protect and preserve more than 40,250 acres of natural habitat. Of that, 21,000 were placed under conservation easements.
These easements remove the land’s development rights and require landowners to protect the land for greenways, water quality, habitat, and wildlife protection in perpetuity.
