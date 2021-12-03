SARASOTA — The Sarasota County commissioners are wasting no time in moving forward with an effort to undo a charter amendment that an apparent majority of their constituents approve.
On Tuesday, commissioners will hold a public hearing as the last item on their agenda to consider and ordinance to repeal the single-member districts provision in the county charter and place the matter before the voters in a special election on March 8, 2022.
The proposed ordinance would allow for the election of commissioners countywide, a return to the procedure in place before 2020, instead of being elected only by the voters of the district in which they reside.
County voters approved the change to single-member districts overwhelmingly in 2018, a method that was last tried in the 1990s.
The 2020 commission elections used the new system with only voters residing in Districts 1, 3, and 5 voting in commission races.
All five commissioners have run as Republicans.
Since the voters approved the change, commissioners have made no secret of their distaste for the new system.
Earlier this year, the commissioners requested members of the county’s Charter Review Board take up the matter and make a recommendation.
But after a lengthy public hearing in October, that body declined to take any action and referred it back to the county commissioners, who, on Nov. 16, directed the county attorney to draft and ordinance and proposed ballot language for their consideration.
Placement of the repeal measure as the last item on Tuesday’s agenda drew the wrath of single-member district supporters in social media posts over the past week.
The effort is "to thwart the will of the people and stifle our voices even more,” Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, wrote in an email blast.
Despite the lateness of the agenda item, Muntz and Pat Rounds are urging other supporters to attend Tuesday’s meeting and let commissioners know about their feelings on the repeal effort.
“Tell our commissioners to accept election results and serve our community. Your voice is your power,” Rounds wrote in one social media post.
Tuesday’s meeting will take place at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota with the afternoon session beginning at 1 p.m.
There are five items on the agenda preceding the repeal measure and two of those items could be lengthy as well.
The meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCqHDwKPPOhzLmtb4TvwIZZQ.
