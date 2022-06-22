SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners have already conducted two general workshops on the budget for 2023, but Thursday and Friday they delve into the actual details.
Over the course of the two days, they will hear presentations from all the county department heads along with the constitutional officers discussing their proposed budgets and plans for the upcoming year.
The workshops come as a report from the property appraiser’s office showed preliminary property values climbing to $81.8 billion, an increase of almost 17% from the final certified valuations of $70.1 billion in 2021.
Final property values from that office will be released by July 1.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis is proposing an overall budget of $1.4 billion, down from this year’s $1.5 billion, with no increase in the millage rate except for any fluctuations in the debt service on bonds that paid for construction of the county's Legacy Trail.
But those increasing property values might lead commissioners to consider lowering the overall millage rate, which is currently set at 3.4561 mills.
That millage rate means a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 after exemptions will see a tax bill of $691.22 to finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
The county's millage rate does not include county assessments or property taxes levied by the Sarasota County School District, municipalities like the cities of North Port and Venice, or any other taxing entities like the West Villages Improvement District.
According to a memo from Lewis, his preliminary budget proposal “works to balance anticipated revenues and expenditures while maintaining service levels…. We have worked to create a budget that meets the needs of the community. This Financial Plan is designed to provide the foundation for fiscal decisions yet offer flexibility so the Board and staff can adjust.”
But Lewis appears to issue one caution to commissioners as they consider his budget proposal.
“The unpredictable nature of the current economic climate has the potential to feed into long-term challenges for the county,” Lewis wrote.
Among those challenges, he mentions a competitive workplace environment, which is leading to increased turnover, and an increased demand on infrastructure as the county’s population continues to grow.
“To sustain an excellent quality of life, we must plan and be mindful of the impacts of our changing demographics. Fortunately, we have a long history of advance planning for these types of challenges,” Lewis wrote.
The budget workshops will take place Thursday and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. in the third floor Think Tank of the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
