SARASOTA — For Sale. Six-story office building downtown Sarasota. Owner-occupant will require lease.
That’s not exactly how the listing will read, but it indicates that Sarasota County commissioners are serious about vacating their current home at 1660 Ringling Blvd. in favor of a new location.
At their May 18 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a proposal adding the site of the current administration center and two adjacent county-owned properties to the list of surplus properties, the first step toward listing the properties for sale.
That sets the stage for county staff to dig into the planning for a new administration complex at 1301 Cattlemen Road, about 7 miles east, where the county has some unused land.
Two weeks earlier, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman had expressed an interest in using that land as well for a new facility, placing the two entities in conflict. But County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told commissioners he and Hoffman had discussed the matter, and Hoffman felt that vacant county-owned land next to his facility on Cattleridge Road would serve his purposes.
Driving the move toward a new county government center is the cost of maintenance and renovation for the existing administration center, which the county purchased from General Telephone in the 1990s. Just over the next 10 years alone, those costs alone amount to $32.5 million.
Carolyn Eastwood, the county’s capital projects director, told commissioners initial estimates place the cost of building a new structure at $72 million, well over the county charter cap on borrowing. That cap currently is around $24.5 million.
“We do believe we can get there,” Eastwood told commissioners, saying the funds could come from the sale the 1660 Ringling properties added to some impact fees and some borrowing.
She plans to return to commissioners next week with a formal resolution to surplus the properties.
“We’re not sure about the market value,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said, referring to the Ringling land. “I think it’s a good idea to get this out there and find out what numbers we are actually talking about.”
Planned occupants for the new administration center include the commissioners, board records, county administration, county attorney, commission services, budget office, communications, human resources, and library administration.
Eastwood estimates the four-story, 120,000-square-foot building would be ready for occupancy in July 2025.
“We’re talking $50 million to the taxpayer over the next decades to keep this building going,” Commissioner Mike Moran noted at the conclusion of the discussion. “It’s just a smart business move.”
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.