SARASOTA — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy resigned after he was accused of sending “explicit” photos of himself to a 16-year-old girl, is facing obscenity charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Scott Kelly, 27, of Sarasota, was arrested Wednesday.
He had resigned from the sheriff’s office once he learned an internal investigation was underway, the SCSO reported.
Kelly had been sent to a Sarasota home on a 911 call in November 2021, where he met a woman and her child, the SCSO reported.
Kelly used Tik-Tok to find the child’s Snapchat account and contacted her the following day, the SCSO reported.
“The two began communicating which led to Kelly sending an explicit photo,” the SCSO stated in a release to press.
The child said she felt “uncomfortable” about receiving the photos, then blocked deputy’s account.
The mother filed a complaint with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on March 2.
Detectives accessed the child’s Snapchat account, and saw the account “scottkelly23” had been blocked. The photos did not remain on the account.
“During an interview, Kelly admitted to contacting the juvenile and sending the graphic image,” the SCSO reported.
Investigators also learned that Kelly used the law enforcement Driver and Vehicle Information Database to research the driver’s license photos, names, and addresses of several adult females, whom he later connected with on social media. Court records show five separate instances.
Kelly was arrested on a single count of distributing obscene material to a minor and five counts of violation of public records law.
He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, and he remained there Wednesday night without initial bond.
Kelly was hired in April 2018 and assigned to the Patrol Bureau, according to the SCSO.
“Investigators will remain in contact with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement regarding his moral character violations and the future of his law enforcement certification,” the stated in a news release.
