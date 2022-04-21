SARASOTA – Two weeks shy of its first anniversary, Sarasota County officials are touting the success of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Since May 5, 2021, the program has disbursed over $10 million to assist residents who struggled with financial hardships such as rent payments or utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic county officials recently announced.
“We are proud of our program’s ability to continue to provide assistance directly to those in our community throughout the last year,” ERAP manager Laurel Varnell said in a news release.
Averaging disbursements of about $250,000 each week, the program has assisted 945 households the county’s announcement noted.
The county was awarded $23.4 million through the two stimulus acts passed by the U.S. Congress in 2020 to assist individuals and families facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
“The dedication of the ERAP staff has shown is part of why this program is so successful. They work tirelessly to try and get assistance out as quickly as possible,” Varnell said.
The county is continuing to applications for assistance through the program but the criteria for determining qualifications vary between the two iterations of the funding the county received.
The criteria for ERAP1, the designation applied by the county for the first tranche of funds received from the U.S. Treasury, allowed for only 15 months of assistance, and required a demonstrated direct or indirect impact, a process known as attestation.
The relaxed guidelines for assistance under the second round of funding allowed for streamlined processing of applications, and provided up to 18 months of rent or utility assistance.
Applicants only needed to show a demonstrated economic impact during the pandemic instead of the more restrictive demonstration of direct impact.
Sarasota County has until Sept. 30 to disburse all of its ERAP1 funds, while the deadline for ERAP2 won’t be reached until Sept. 30, 2025.
Residents wishing to make an application for assistance can do so through a portal the county placed on its website at www.scgov.net/rent.
