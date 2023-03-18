SARASOTA — To refresh and renew their love for teaching, The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently announced that 25 Sarasota County educators will receive fellowships.
The “Time to Inspire Margie’s Educators Fellowship” awards educators up to $12,000 to help renew their commitment to teaching, according to a news release.
“Within this cohort, 12 fellows will travel to Europe, three to South America, and one to visit Australia’s Great Barrier Reef,” said Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the Barancik Foundation.
“Some plan to stay closer to home, like two teachers teaming up for an arts immersion in New York City and another teacher who will travel west to see the Grand Canyon for the very first time,” the release noted.
“It really is a tremendous opportunity for K,12 educators (teachers or administrators). The TIME Fellowship originated from our teacher recruitment and retention initiative. Not only was education important to Margie Barancik, a former teacher, but it is important to our board and one of the focus areas of our foundation.”
Educators are invited to apply for the fellowship through an open application process.
“In 2022, with board approval, we piloted the first TIME fellowship program with 25 Sarasota County educators. This next cohort that was announced earlier this week is our second group of 25, bringing the total to 50 educators who have won the fellowship,” Perez said. “The purpose is to bring their experiences back to the classroom to help Sarasota County students.”
It is required that the teachers have at least three years of teaching experience, and if they are selected, they must commit to another three years of teaching within traditional Sarasota County Schools. Winners are selected by a committee.
“Over the next several months as educators complete their fellowships, they submit to us photos and videos, which we plan to share through social media,” Perez said.
Sarasota County winners from Venice and North Port are:
• Dylan Bell, Pine View. “Dr. Bell’s First Trip Across the Pond” – An experience across Scotland and Ireland to explore locations critical to the development of astronomy as a field of scientific study.
• Marie Rosander, Pine View. “Scotland, Rocks, Castles and Daughter time!” – An Earth & Space Science teacher’s dream journey that combines the study of the Earth with the history that lies above it.
• Raul Quinoes, Heron Creek Middle. “Re-Discovering Science” – A museum tour across London, Paris, Vienna, Greece, and Italy.
• Ashley Sanchez, Cranberry. “Travel to the Land Down Under” – A three-week excursion across Australia and New Zealand, including visits to the Sydney Opera House and Great Barrier Reef.
• Paulo Serrano, Venice High. “¡Discubriendo la Magia de la Madre Patria: España! (Discovering the Magic of the Motherland: Spain!)” – A cultural exploration across Barcelona, Valencia, Granada, Malaga, Sevilla, and Cordoba to learn about Spain’s customs, traditions, and history.
• Andrea Spritzer, Glenallen. “Life on the Galapagos Islands” – A kindergarten teacher’s journey through Ecuador to photograph the world’s rarest and most interesting wildlife.
• Carmen Turner, Cranberry. “Art, Antiques and Adventures” – A visual arts teacher’s bucket list journey across Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Taos, New Mexico.
• Andrius Vitkus, Pine View. “Researching the Etymology of the English Language-My continuing path of being a Word Nerd” – An educator’s immersion in the roots of the English language with stops in London, Rome, Munich, Athens, and Paris.
• Kristen Carter and Bridget Rizza, North Port High. “All Aboard a High,Speed Train for a Journey into Exceptional European Classrooms!” (Group project) A personal and professional development experience with a firsthand look at European classrooms to better understand mathematics achievement.
• Mary Dembinksi and Eileen Schmucker, Venice High. “Women’s Expedition: Climbing to New Heights” (Group project) – A 20,day cultural immersion in Peru, including a hike to Machu Picchu, tours of downtown Lima, the Qoricancha Temple, Lake Titicaca, and Ballestas Islands.
• Dena Henderson and Michelle Slay, North Port High. “Inspiring Artistic Educators” (Group project) An 8-day arts immersion project in New York City, including visits to Broadway workshops, live performances, art museums, and more.
