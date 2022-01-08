NORTH PORT — Debbie Miller has a front-row seat to the homeless issue in North Port.
She coordinates suppers for a segment of them at the city's 100 Church, served there all but one or two days of the year.
If it's 4:30 p.m., Miller is likely at the church overseeing meals for 12 or 15 homeless men and women. There were 50, some kids and a dog for a supper this Christmas.
Miller in the past year had seen homeless numbers climb, as rents jumped and more of those living on the edge of displacement arrived for supper prepared by volunteers who pay for the food and will serve it.
The homeless, she said, “at least deserve a hot meal … give them a hamburger, something to eat until they're ready to get help.”
A bigger picture of what's happening starts this month with the Point-in-Time Count, a yearly survey of street people or those in shelters. It is a federal project run by nonprofits, which in Sarasota and Manatee counties is the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.
Volunteers over 24 hours starting Jan. 24 visit with the homeless, a census of basic demographics, a North Port police spokesman said.
Those details go to Washington, D.C., where pots of money are divvied up among the states. Florida in 2020 had nearly 28,000 homeless on any given day, according to federal trackers. Only California and New York had more homeless, which can be caused by poverty, low wages, mental illness/substance abuse and lack of work, experts insist.
Affordable rent is listed as the chief cause — as monthly rent scoots past $2,000 in the city of Sarasota, for instance.
North Port isn't far behind.
Debbie Miller, in fact, had seen a few older North Porters arrive for supper at the 100 Church, not homeless exactly but those squeezed by costs versus their income, she said.
“What are they going to do?” she asked.
The Sarasota/Manatee PIT survey last year was limited due to the pandemic, but its survey-takers reportedly counted exactly five people in North Port in 2020, which Miller could easily surpass at a single supper.
Sarasota County, in fact, had shown a sharp drop in unsheltered homeless in the past five years, from 972 in 2016 to 341 in the last count.
So why the gap in homeless count figures sent to Washington and what police, Debbie Miller and others report?
In some cases, word spreads that someone with a pencil and a pad, however well-meaning, is coming around to homeless camps asking questions, which often prompts them to vanish for the day, said Sgt. Scott Miranda, North Port's police liaison to the city's Community and Youth Services division, commander of the Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT.
“They kind of disappear,” he said.
Which Dr. Robert Marbut, as an expert in homelessness, understands, as America had in the 1970s started to de-institutionalize itself, he said, with films such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" highlighting a darker side of treatment. Washington, he added, had opposing views on helping.
Yet, there is hope, he added, with more federal dollars linked to mental health, job skills, family and substance abuse programs.
"People are starting to realize it's nuts if we don't treat the root causes,” said Marbut, who in his career had worked for or advised such leaders as former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary Henry Cisneros. He had also worked in three presidential administrations, was executive director for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the so-called “Federal Homelessness Czar.”
The country starting in the 1970s stopped from institutionalizing the mentally ill or those with substance problems and placed them on the street, either at home or with family, Marbut said. It was a cost-saving move, also the fix-yourself-attitude of former President Ronald Reagan.
The medical community had also argued that self-treatment was the best way forward, Marbut added. That often placed people with serious mental illnesses in the emergency room or jail, however.
California, for instance, is reported to have some 150,000 homeless, New York nearly 100,000 more. The percentage of people with serious mental illness in prisons rose from .7% in 1880 to 21% in 2005, according to the Center for Prisoner Health and Human Rights.
North Port's homeless are mostly a quiet bunch. Police report them scattered around the city, some in semi-organized camps in vacant parcels, others moving between homes, even living in cars.
Others come to the public's attention, however, as did a woman living in a Tamiami Trail gazebo. That woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in 2020, advocates finding temporary shelter to remove her from the streets.
It's estimated there are 100 or so in town, many transient.
The majority, however, are the displaced, those bounced around as rent in Southwest Florida rockets upward. And governments had sometimes made things worse, some argue, as North Port last year banned public camping.
It was, in part, motivated by transient camps on private property.
The lack of so-called affordable housing has hit hard, said Chris Johnson, chief executive of the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, who argues that American Rescue Plan funding and mindful zoning changes at the city level to tease builders into erecting less-costly apartments or single homes could ease the pain.
But nothing could come soon enough, he added.
“We've built up to the problem we're having today,” he said of the housing market and its lack of affordable places to live in Sarasota and Manatee counties. “And now we're feeling the brunt of it. We're going to lose our service workers, our teachers, if we don't do something.”
Robert Marbut urges Americans to see the homeless on their level, to look beyond obvious mental-health issues.
"Show smart empathy, smart love," he said. "Meet them where they are ... we love you too much to stay in that state."
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.