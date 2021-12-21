NORTH PORT — Sarasota County continues as one of the country's hot real estate markets, according to a national survey of such things by the brokerage firm Redfin.
The Seattle-based company rated ZIP codes, year-over-year, to measure the difficulty in a winning home bid. Data through September included days on the market, homes selling above listing prices and a sale-to-list price ratio.
Heading that Top 10 list were South Sarasota (ZIP code 34238), East Venice (34292), Englewood (34223), Venice (34285) and Nokomis (34275).
The Meadows, Florida; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Weston, Florida; Lake Lure, North Carolina; and Fort Myers rounded out the Redfin survey, according to a release of the firm's evaluation.
“Many of the towns surrounding Sarasota are exploding in popularity because so many people are getting priced out of Sarasota proper — or moving in from out of state to work remotely and take advantage of the sunshine, low taxes and relative affordability,” Redfin's Eric Auciello said.
These communities also likely gained steam because retirement is on the rise among older Americans, according to several sources.
More than half of U.S adults 55 and up had left the labor force due to retirement as of the third quarter, up from 48.1% two years earlier, for instance.
More than 3 million Americans have retired early due to the pandemic. Many of those are living out their dreams in Florida.
Metro Sarasota was the eighth most popular destination for house hunters looking to switch metros in the third quarter. That’s based on net inflow, a measure of how many more redfin.com home searchers looked to move into a metro than leave.
Other such surveys trended along these findings.
More than two-thirds, or 67.1%, of home searches in the Sarasota metro came from a different metro area. An average South Sarasota house, for instance, sold for $434,023 and spent seven days on the market. Some 36% of homes in that 34238 ZIP cold sold above the listed price, according to the Redfin survey.
Sarasota County's housing sales and the intense interest reflect what Marcia Cullinan had seen in the last 18 months, the Englewood realtor with Michael Saunders & Co. said Tuesday.
Though the Southwest Florida real estate market had slightly cooled from up to 20 offers on a house within 48 hours of listing, to a dozen or so, she said, things remained brisk.
Pandemic travel restrictions had also limited most Florida housing sales to Americans from around the country, she added. Lakewood Ranch, astride Manatee and Sarasota counties, and Wellen Park also drive interest and sales.
Used housing inventory in the overall region “is super, super low,” she said, with new housing build-out estimates at up to 18 months.
An extreme example of what's happening in Florida's housing involved a woman nearly losing a husband to the pandemic. Only in their 50s, the Midwest couple dumped their stuff and moved to Englewood, Cullinan said.
“Living life is a factor in their psyche,” she said.
She said Californians are increasingly moving to Southwest Florida, in some cases purchasing sight-unseen with discounted housing prices and the same warm sunshine.
“They think it's a steal,” she said in comparing West Coast prices.
