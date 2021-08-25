SARASOTA — It was just a dot on a map, but it prompted a 15-minute discussion among the Sarasota County commissioners on Wednesday.
Item 7 on Wednesday’s county commission agenda was both a public hearing and a routine resolution to appropriate $1 million for a land purchase and site development for a new fire station in the River Road area east of Venice and north of North Port.
Indicating she didn’t need a presentation, Commissioner Nancy Detert said she did have questions.
She pointed to the map in the agenda packet with a dot at the intersection of East Venice Avenue and Jackson Road.
“It’s right where they’ve wanted it to be," Detert said. "It’s right where I don’t want it to be. I don’t know of any land that available there.”
She continued with her criticism.
“The better choice — if it’s really in the River Road area, which it isn’t — would be on Center Road. That’s where the growth is,” Detert said.
But both Emergency Services Director Rich Collins and Fire Chief Michael Regnier defended the placement of the dot, telling Detert and the other commissioners it represented a starting point to measure response times.
“That area is where we should be to get the most reach,” Regnier said. “It’s just a reference point.”
Pointing to the growth in nearby Wellen Park, Detert wondered how they would be accommodated.
The county does have one fire station in that area near the State College of Florida's campus, and Commissioner Alan Maio added that land near the Myakka Pines Golf Course in the proposed Winchester Ranch development at River Road and Winchester Boulevard is dedicated for a fire station as well.
Nevertheless, Detert still urged the officials to look closer to River Road.
“It’s where the growth is, the road is, the land is,” she said.
With that parting comment, Detert then made the motion to approve the item, which commissioners unanimously supported.
According to a staff memo to commissioners, from the $1 million appropriation, $800,000 will be allocated toward the purchase price and the remaining $200,000 will cover closing costs and initial site improvements.
No timeline was given for construction and completion of the new station, but the approval of the item by commissioners also included adding it in the county’s 2021-25 capital improvement program.
