Differing opinions between Sarasota County School Board members and Superintendent Brennan Asplen surfaced this week after Friday's chaotic emergency school board meeting.
The Board voted 3-2 to adopt a 90-day policy mandating masks for students and teachers in indoor settings within the district, defying state regulations that seek to prohibit local officials from implementing such a measure.
Asplen emailed the board over the weekend raising several questions about the new policy, going as far as describing it as "almost impossible" to enforce, according to an article in a local newspaper.
On Tuesday, Asplen shared a statement in response to that article.
"As I read the digital version (of the article) yesterday afternoon, I decided to make a statement concerning this article," he said. "As Superintendent of Schools, the most important part of my position is the education and safety of all our students. It is not my role to choose a side on the mask debate, it is my responsibility to implement the polices of the School Board. This emergency policy is a temporary requirement that will expire once the positivity rate drops below 8%. I want to be as transparent as possible and provide the board with the many concerns raised by my staff regarding implementation, while causing the least amount of disruption for our students to reach their highest potential."
Board member Karen Rose, who voted against the mandate Friday along with board member Bridget Ziegler, said she was very receptive to the email Asplen sent out.
"He raised some very good questions and many reflected the same concerns our staff are having," Rose said. "Teachers are seeing both sides. Some are not comfortable enforcing the mask mandate and going against parental rights. Our schools and our community are divided."
Although the meetings have been tumultuous, Rose is hopeful the community will unite as the COVID crises continues.
"We will get to compliance on this," she said.
Sarasota County School Board Chair Shirley Brown supported the mandate along with members Jane Goodwin and Tom Edwards. She said a compromise option was presented that would have allowed for families to opt out of wearing masks, but also gave parents more accommodations, similar to what is done for students with peanut allergies.
"However, the vocal opponents of mask mandates at the Friday meeting didn't even want to discuss it and no board member made a motion to adopt it," Brown said.
Brown called multiple recesses and repeatedly threatened to have people removed who were disrupting the meeting by yelling, chanting and clapping.
The new policy is temporary, and the mandate will end if the community positivity rate falls below 8%. Until that happens, masks will be required in schools for 90 days, at which time the policy will be reviewed.
The district will allow a medical exception or if wearing a mask would not be consistent with a student's Individualized Education Plan. The Board also voted if COVID positivity exceeds 10% at any time, mandatory masking will be reinstated. The current policy began Monday and will be fully implemented on August 30.
The medical exemption form on the district's website was amended Tuesday. The new form now requires for a signature and stamp from a licensed health care provider certifying that the child cannot wear a mask due to a medical, physical or psychological contraindication.
