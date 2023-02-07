River Road

Work continues on road widening from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 on River Road.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — As the cost to improve South River Road between Englewood and U.S. 41 continues to escalate, Sarasota County officials appear to have adopted a divide and conquer strategy.

In December, when county commissioners discussed their priorities for 2023 during their annual retreat, they divided the estimated $80 million project into two parts.


