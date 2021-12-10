A North Port utility project sports a sign that shows it was paid for in part by the current 1-cent surtax in effect for all of Sarasota County. The city is replacing old water main lines the cross Myakkahatchee Creek next to the Biscayne Drive bridge in this Sept. 9 photo. New lines are in the ground and beneath the waterway.
SARASOTA — Since its inception in 1989, Sarasota County’s one-cent infrastructure surtax has enjoyed immense support from the county’s voters each time the tax has appeared on the ballot for renewal.
But as the next renewal looms on the November 2022 general election ballot, a group of supporters is taking no chances.
Friday, the group Common Cents for Sarasota County announced the formation of a political action committee to encourage the continuation of the penny tax, which is a sales tax paid on purchases by residents and tourists alike.
Permitted by state law, the tax is used by the county solely for infrastructure projects such as roads, public buildings, and water quality projects.
While the county gets the biggest chunk of the revenue generated by the tax, all the county’s municipalities and the school board receive a share of the proceeds too.
While the tax benefits the county and other local governments, state law also prohibits the county from advocating for or against the measure, but it can educate the public about the need for the tax.
Thus the need for the political action committee.
“As longtime residents of Sarasota County and engaged citizens, the committee members and I have seen the benefits of the penny tax first-hand and understand its importance to maintaining our community’s quality of life looking forward,” Justin Taylor, chairman of the committee, said through a press release.
“Whether it’s funding public safety agencies to help quicken response times in case of emergency or funding septic replacements and stormwater systems to help mitigate red tide, we believe there are few residents who haven’t benefited from this vital revenue source,” Taylor added.
Over the summer and fall, the county, city governments and the school board hosted meetings throughout the county to solicit suggestions from residents for projects to be included in the next surtax list.
Those projects will be reviewed and vetted by a Citizen Tax Oversight Committee to ensure political pressure is absent from the process.
