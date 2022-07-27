SARASOTA - The Sarasota County School Board adopted a tentative property tax rate and a preliminary budget Tuesday.
The tentative budget for the upcoming school year is $1,358,092,480 — an increase of nearly $400 million from the previous fiscal year.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen recommended dropping the property tax rate from 6.709 mills in 2021 to 6.272 this year, lowering the rate from last year’s by about .4 mills.
A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property. One mill for a home assessed at $200,000 would be $200, without considering any other factors.
A lower property tax rate doesn’t mean taxes would go down for most homeowners. Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst calculated the assessed value the district can levy taxes on at $94,765,866,616 this year.
That represents an increase of 27.3% from the 2021 tax roll of $74,435,427,897.
Residents commented on the budget.
Parent Michelle Pozzie said she was disheartened to see requests for travel reimbursement made by retiring School Board members.
"Give that money to teachers so they can use it in the classrooms," Pozzie said.
Travel costs in the budget include $5,000 for Shirley Brown, $5,000 for Jane Goodwin, $7,000 for Tom Edwards and none for Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose.
Brown and Goodwin will leave the board in November. Ziegler is up for re-election in the Aug. 23 primary.
Goodwin said that money would be used for legislative program development meetings, the annual joint conferences in Tampa and Tallahassee, and other meetings.
"Tom is going to be more involved next year in legislative meetings in Tallahassee, which is why his travel budget is higher," she said.
Brown said she wanted the budget drop the commissioners' individual names, but instead allocate it to the district they represent.
"That money will be going to my replacement, so I think my name should be removed," Brown said.
Attorney Dan DeLeo said the words in the budget could be re-written for the board to review at the next meeting.
The board will vote to approve the final budget at a meeting on Sept. 13.
