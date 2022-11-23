SARASOTA — The day after the Sarasota County School Board set a special meeting to discuss the contract of its superintendent, district officials decided Wednesday to move up the date of the meeting.
During its first session with two new School Board members Tuesday, Vice Chair Karen Rose made a motion to set a special School Board meeting "as soon as possible."
Board members discussed having the meeting Nov. 29, but then decided Dec. 2.
On Wednesday, school officials announced the meeting would be changed to 5 p.m. Nov. 29, according to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.
The reason for the meeting, according to the release: "To address the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues."
On Tuesday afternoon, following the swearing-in ceremony with the newly elected board members — Tim Enos, Robyn Marinelli and returning member Bridget Ziegler — Rose requested the meeting. When asked what she wanted on the agenda, she said she wanted to discuss “the termination of the superintendent’s contract.”
Board members voted 4-1, with School Board Member Tom Edwards voting no.
The School Board hired Asplen in August 2020.
Three weeks ago, before the newly elected members came onto the board, Asplen received an “A” average from from the board, which showed he is considered “highly effective” on most of the categories he is graded on each year.
He received “highly effective” grades on 8 out of 10 of his grading standards, with “effective” grades in the other two when all the board’s evaluations were tallied.
During that discussion, board members acknowledged how Asplen came into his job following a “disruptive departure” of the previous administration, and that he has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, divisive political climate and then a Category 4 hurricane, while still maintaining an “A” rating for the district and showing academic improvements in some areas.
Ziegler and Rose graded Asplen a few points lower than their fellow board members on several standards and were critical of Asplen.
Rose gave no “highly effective” grades, awarding six “effective” grades and four “needs improvement” marks, including one for Instructional Leadership.
“There is apparent polarization in the school community as reflected in public comment at school board meetings," Rose stated on her form. "There is no visible strategy to engage and unite community members.”
Ziegler gave Asplen “highly effective” marks for Fiscal Stewardship of the school district and Curriculum Planning and Development.
She also graded him “needs improvement” in four categories, including Leadership and Standard Culture and Communications and Community Relations, Human Resource Management and Values and Ethics of Leadership. All other categories were graded “effective.”
Ziegler wrote that while Asplen attempted to “address concerns and perceived divisions in the community, numerous attempts have fallen flat and even caused further division.”
“I believe that certain communications at the dais, to principles, to parents and even in an opinion article submitted to the (Sarasota) Herald-Tribune caused unnecessary division and gave the appearance of a Superintendent wading into politics versus seizing the opportunity as the county’s educational leader to unify the community around every child’s academic success,” she wrote.
