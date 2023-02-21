SARASOTA — School Board members took a step toward hiring a new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.
They narrowed their list of choices for a company that will help them fill the top position in the district to three on Tuesday night. The vote was 5-0.
Six companies responded to the district's request for help in the hiring process. During a workshop session Tuesday morning, the board members discussed their top picks. Those on the "short list" include:
• McPherson & Jacobson of Omaha, Nebraska, which identified itself as an executive search firm for public entities.
• Baker Tilly Virchow Krause of Addison, Texas, also identified as an executive search firm for the public sector, including school districts.
• Sunshine Enterprises USA of Maitland, Florida, a staffing and recruiting firm.
The three firms will be invited to give presentations at an upcoming meeting, possibly the March 7 meeting. School Board members could decide to draw up a contract with one of the three to begin the superintendent search, or they could reject all three and change course.
Each of the six companies sent packets to the district. Tuesday morning, board members each named their preferences, except board member Tom Edwards, who said he had no preference.
The four remaining board members seemed to focus in on McPherson & Jacobson and Baker Tilly. Board chair Bridget Ziegler said she thought they should include Sunshine Enterprises, since it was the only Florida firm to submit paperwork for the task.
Board members will need to adjust their budget for the contract with the search firm. The district spent $24,831 in 2020 for a superintendent search conducted by the Florida School Boards Association. They selected Brennan Asplen, then an assistant superintendent from Duval County in northeast Florida, which covers Jacksonville area schools.
Asplen started in August 2020 and led the district through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic that year, and then the damage from Hurricane Ian in the fall of 2022.
But following the swearing in of two new School Board members in late November, the board decided 4-1 to part ways with Asplen. A negotiated separation agreement gave Asplen about $170,000, since he was released from his contract without cause. Board members also approved a separation agreement for Asplen’s wife, a district administrator.
The board named Allison Foster as the interim superintendent during the search. Foster is executive director for Human Resources and Labor Relations for the district.
Sarasota County School Board members agreed that they want to move forward as quickly as possible since seven other Florida school districts, including Charlotte County, are looking for new superintendents.
Board members set a maximum salary at $225,000 for the new superintendent at a previous meeting.
