Three Sarasota County Schools Board seats are up for election, with each having two candidates contending for the jobs, following Friday's filing deadline.
The Sarasota County Schools Board consists of five members elected to four-year terms. Board members must live in the districts they are running to represent, but elections for all seats are countywide.
District 1 board member Bridget Ziegler first won her seat in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. She is being challenged by Dawnyelle Singleton.
Ziegler has been associated in the past with the group Moms for Liberty, which says it advocates for protecting parental rights and opposes teaching critical race theory in school.
Singleton is a native of Sarasota and a former school administrator. She is an executive assistant for Forty Carrots Family Center, which focuses on early childhood, parenting education and mental health services for children and families.
In the District 4 race, Lauren Kurnov and Robyn Marinelli are vying for the seat being vacated by Shirley Brown, a board member since 2006, who is retiring.
Marinelli has five years of classroom experience. She served as a school counselor for 20 years, and spent the last 15 years of her career as a district-level administrator, overseeing student services for the Sarasota County Schools.
Representing District 5, board member Jane Goodwin is retiring after serving since 2010.
Nora Cietek and Timothy Enos are still in the race for her open seat. Candidates Sandra Jimenez, Chris Kruysman and Gregory Wood have withdrawn.
Cietek served as an ESE teacher, an assistant principal, principal, and the assistant director of special education for a school system in New York. She earned her master’s degree in educational psychology. She relocated to Sarasota County in 2018.
Enos' background combines a career in law enforcement, a finance degree and worked at Sarasota County Schools as the chief of its police department.
Karen Rose and Tom Edwards, board members representing District 2 and District 3 respectively, both assumed office on in 2020. Their terms will be up in 2024.
