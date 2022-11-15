SARASOTA — Sarasota County students will have two additional days to attend this school year.
School Board members voted Tuesday to add Jan. 9 and March 20 to the school year to make up for days lost following Hurricane Ian.
Both days were originally on the calendar as in-school service days when teachers were scheduled to work, which students took off.
Jan. 9 is the first Monday following the district's winter break. March 20 is the first Monday following spring break.
Sarasota County Schools closed facilities on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as Hurricane Ian approached. The hurricane made landfall Sept. 28, damaging every campus in the district to one degree or another, officials said afterward.
Schools in mid-county and north county reopened Monday, Oct. 10, however schools south of Venice sustained more damage and remained closed.
Most schools in North Port reopened Monday, Oct. 17, while Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary opened later that week.
Board members discussed the calendar change at a Nov. 8 workshop, agreeing that adding the two days would work.
However, the following day, school officials announced that schools would be closed Nov. 10 as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Florida's east coast, meaning one more day of the school year was lost.
In Charlotte County, public schools were closed for several days due to Hurricane Ian, beginning Sept. 27 with most schools reopening Oct. 18. L.A. Ainger Middle School and Port Charlotte Middle School sustained more damage and opened later.
Charlotte County schools were also closed again Nov. 10 for Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials in Charlotte County are discussing the possibility of adding days to the existing school year calendar; however, no decision has been made.
