SARASOTA - Sarasota County School Board members remain divided after discussing a proposed new public comment policy at a workshop on Tuesday.
What's become known as "Policy 2.2" has been revised several times over the past few months in an attempt to control behavior at public School Board meetings.
"I started working on this policy last summer," said Jane Goodwin, the school board's chairperson.
The new proposed policy states the public shall be given 2 minutes to share their comments, and should understand that it is unlawful to knowingly disrupt or interfere with a School Board meeting. Any such action may result in prosecution.
"I am very concerned about the behavior at the board meetings, and I hope this will allow us to move forward in a favorable way," Goodwin said. "I didn't put up with that kind of unruly behavior in my classroom as a teacher and I won't allow it here for our students to see."
Superintendent Brennan Asplen agreed.
"I would like us to have conversations that are civil and kind," he said. "How do we communicate that to our constituents? Our district is not going to move forward if we are fighting all the time."
The proposed policy change included requiring speakers to provide their home address and also turning off the recording cameras after one hour of public comment.
Board members Bridget Zeigler and Karen Rose were adamantly against those suggestions.
"I don't think that restricting communication is the answer," Rose said. "I cannot support this policy and I don't think we should require speakers to provide an address."
Ziegler said she didn't think limiting the speaking time to 2 minutes was a good idea.
"We need to welcome people to petition their government so we can hear different sides," she said. "I don't think we are going in the right direction."
The School Board will vote to advertise the proposed policy changes in January and there will also be a public hearing on the matter.
For the past few months, there have been several hours of tumultuous comments at the board meetings.
"We'll get this straightened out," Goodwin said. "We'll get this right. We can't have three hours of public hearing and then get to the School Board business."
Superintendent report
Asplen thanked faculty and staff for a their work during the semester and the more than 10,000 district volunteers for sharing their time helping students.
He also congratulated the Venice High School football team for its Friday night win over Columbus High, moving them along to the Florida championships.
"They will be moving on to the state finals and we are very proud of them."
Board meeting times
Board meetings will move to 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month starting Jan. 18.
Enos retires
Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Tim Enos is planning to retire in January.
"I am very proud to have served this community for more than 23 years," Enos said.
Asplen thanked Enos for his service over the years.
Goodwin echoed his comment.
"We are really going to miss Tim and we wish him the very best," Goodwin said. "Those will not be easy shoes to fill moving forward."
The next workshop is planned for Jan. 13. The time has yet to be determined.
