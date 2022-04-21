SARASOTA — Respect and civility apparently are squaring off against parental rights again in Sarasota County Schools.
The Sarasota County School Board voted — on a split vote — to advertise a new policy on at its meeting Tuesday.
Chair Jane Goodwin, board members Shirley Brown and Tom Edwards voted to approve the new School Board Policy 2.35 “Respect & Civility in Schools and District Offices” for advertisement.
Board members Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose opposed.
“The School Board is committed to maintaining orderly educational and administrative processes in keeping schools and administrative offices free from disruptions and preventing unauthorized persons from entering school/District grounds,” Goodwin said.
According to the policy, school officials or law officers can remove anyone from the property who “disrupts or threatens to disrupt school/office operations; threatens the health and safety of students or staff, willfully causes property damage; uses loud and/or offensive language which could provoke a violent reaction; or who has otherwise established a continued pattern of unauthorized entry on School District property.”
Ziegler was concerned by the wording.
“There is a lot in here that sounds wonderful ... but there are elements within it that I believe are chilling in a manner that it doesn’t say ‘shall’ versus ‘may,’” she said. “But when the scales are not balanced, I have concerns. I worry very much that some of the language seems tilted.”
Goodwin countered.
“People are showing up at schools that have no business at schools,” she said.
Several parents spoke against the policy during public input, stating their belief that it goes against parental rights.
The School Board also approved a second policy related to homeless students. It would ensure students who are homeless will have “equal access to the same free, public education and other services to meet academic achievement standards to which all students are held, and to fully participate in the district’s academic and extracurricular activities.”
The board also approved discussion of a policy prohibiting video and audio reporting of any “non-public meeting with an employee of the district on school grounds.”
