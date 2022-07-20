Sarasota County Schools
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will discuss the 2022-23 budget at a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.

It will be available via YouTube from the district's website.

The total budget for the last fiscal year was nearly $1 billion. This year's spending plan for the district was not available Wednesday. 

School Board members will be tasked with setting the millage rate for school taxes at Thursday's meeting.

Once board members set the rate, they can decide to lower it, but not raise it during the course of their budgeting process for the upcoming year. The board is set for a final budget hearing on Sept. 13, and the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.


Superintendent Brennan Asplen has recommended lowering the millage rate from last year's by just over .4 mills. A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property. One mill for a home assessed at $200,000 would be $200, without considering any other factors. 

Asplen is recommending dropping the rate from 6.709 mills in 2021 to 6.272 this year. 

That doesn't mean taxes would go down for most homeowners. Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst calculated the assessed value that the district can levy taxes on at $94,765,866,616 this year.

That represents an increase of 27.31% increase from the 2021 tax roll of $74,435,427,897.

For more information on upcoming meetings, visit https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net.

