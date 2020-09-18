SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has almost 11,000 fewer in-person learners than the district had last year, according to numbers school officials released Friday.
As of Thursday, 25,760 students were enrolled in traditional in-person school, according to district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
By comparison, in 2019, the district had 36,712 students enrolled in brick-and-mortar school. That's a difference 10,952 students.
Most of those students have stayed in the district, but their families have opted to use the school district's remote learning program, which links them to classrooms at the schools, complete with teachers and other students.
The program was established as part of the district's response to COVID-19. It is separate from Sarasota Virtual School, which also operates a distance learning program.
This year, 10,380 students have enrolled in remote learning district-wide.
Counts for Sarasota Virtual School and home-schooled students also showed sharp increases, accounting for nearly 1,000 more students in the district.
Sarasota Virtual School has 562 students enrolled this year. The school started up during the 2019-20 school year with 45 students, and ended the year with approximately 35 students still enrolled, Whealy said.
As for home-schooled students, 1,974 students were enrolled in Sarasota County as of Thursday, compared to the 1,340 students who were enrolled this time last year.
How will the movement of 11,000 students impact the district's funding from the state of Florida?
"I heard from our academic and finance department earlier today about funding," Whealy said. "They believe our maximum impact is about 1,000 students, which is about $8.5 million in lost revenue.
"The loss is primarily attributed to home-school, kindergarten delaying entry, and a shift to virtual schooling (this is separate from remote learning) which generates less revenue per student."
The numbers match up with polls the school district conducted over the summer, when 70% of families indicated they would select in-person learning. District officials say they want to see the numbers stay that way for the time being.
"We strongly encourage families not to transition their children back and forth among learning options in order to preserve the continuity of instruction in their child’s classes," Whealy said.
Also, a student who wishes to move back to the district from Sarasota Virtual School to in-person school must go to the school where they are districted, rather than a school of their choice.
"Enrolling in SVS forfeits a child’s choice 'spot' for that school year," Whealy said.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.