SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools hosted an online parents meeting Thursday discussing the importance of referendum funding.
"This money pays for sports, arts and safety administration at our schools," Sarasota County Schools Human Resources Executive Director Allison Foster said. "It sets our district apart from the rest."
School Board Chair Jane Goodwin is concerned new residents might not understand how significant the referendum is to the district.
"We are happy to come out to speak to you group or community about how this money is used," Goodwin said. "The funding helps both traditional and charter schools."
Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen noted the referendum is not a tax increase.
"Renewing this voter-approved referendum will not increase taxes for Sarasota County residents, as the 1 mill has been in place since 2002," Asplen said. "Renewing the referendum helps the district keep the additional 30 minutes of instruction per school day — adding up to 18 extra days each year.
On March 8, the 1 mill referendum is up for renewal.
For every $1,000 in-home assessment, there will be a $1 tax. On a home valued at $250,000, the tax equates to $250.
If the referendum passes, it would bring $71.6 million to the district, equating to $1,692 per student.
Sarasota County is one of only two school districts in the state to be graded “A” by the Florida Department of Education every year since grading began in 2004.
"People are moving here to attend our schools," Asplen said. "The additional instruction time impacts college admission rates for our high school students."
James Minor, international baccalaureate program coordinator at Riverview High School, said he started a "We love Sarasota County Schools" Facebook page for parents to share positive stories.
"People see and read a lot of negative things, but good things are going on at our schools," Minor said. "It's happening, we just don't hear about it very often,"
He encouraged more parents to share good news on the social media page.
More than 50 parents were logged on to the meeting.
Sarasota County Schools Teacher Association representative Pat Gardner said if the referendum does not pass it would be "catastrophic" for the district.
"We're already having a hard time finding teachers and filling staff positions," Gardner said. "If we don't receive this money we are going to have to pay for it in other ways."
Asplen encouraged residents to contact him or Goodwin for more details on how the money is used.
"Email or call us if you'd like to learn more," he said.
Communications/Community Relations Director Craig Maniglia said there are lawn signs available for those who wish to promote supporting the referendum.
Residents must be registered to vote by Feb 7. Early voting starts Feb. 26.
To learn more details about the 2022 referendum, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.