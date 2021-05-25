Sarasota County Schools

SARASOTA — Sarasota County School District's annual student and parent-guardian survey is now available on the district's website.

School officials are urging parents or guardians and students to take the survey to help them improve the district.

The survey is open through 4 p.m. June 11.

To access the survey link, go to www.sarasotacountyschools.net/climatesurvey.

The Sarasota County School District distributes this survey annually to collect student, parent and staff feedback about various operations within the school district. The purpose of the annual survey is to measure the perceptions, opinions and feelings related to the environment at a specific school, workplace or department.


Survey areas of focus include curriculum, communication, parent involvement and school safety, among others. The information gathered helps Sarasota County Schools identify systems and practices that are going well, as well as areas that could benefit from a reevaluated approach.

All survey responses are anonymous.

More information about the annual survey is available via a link on the office of research, accountability and evaluation’s webpage.

Anyone with questions about the survey is encouraged to call 941-927-9000, ext. 32257.

