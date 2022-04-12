SARASOTA - Sarasota County Schools learned about the potential for a new K-8 charter school in Wellen Park on Tuesday.
The district's School Board held a workshop that looked into the applicant.
On Feb. 1, the district received the application from the Florida Charter Educational Foundation, Inc. Charter Schools USA has 60 schools in 14 counties in Florida.
State law notes applicants must provide evidence a proposed school meets statutory requirements of being a substantially similar replication of the high-performing school. The charter school would replicate the Clay County Academy school in Middleburg, Florida.
The model proposes to provide students with a college and career readiness education in an equitable manner and proposes to open in 2023-24 with an enrollment of 615 kindergarten through eighth-grade students in its first year and increase to 765 students by its fifth year.
"Did you know we are building a K-8 school about a mile away?" Superintendent Brennan Asplen asked the charter board.
Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle School are both just minutes away by car.
The charter board responded that they were aware of this, but added that the amount of people ages 30-45 moving into Wellen Park has increased by 13 percent over the past year.
"It is imperative that you have a strong financial plan," Chair Jane Goodwin said. "We all know it takes money and a curriculum to run a school. There is currently a teacher shortage. How are you planning to attract teachers? We are starting our teachers next year at $50,000 along with an $11,000 benefit package."
Board member Shirley Brown said she was concerned about the size of the land plotted for the school.
"I don't think the area is large enough to house a campus," Brown said. "Another thing that concerns me is almost all of our charter schools have local boards, and we are striving for transparency."
Board member Bridget Ziegler said she was concerned about transportation and fairness to students who live outside the Wellen Park area.
"It looks like you only have one proposed bus in the budget," Ziegler said. "I can see where that might lead to issues for students who want to attend the school, but won't have access."
The board will be given a written response from the district Charter Review Committee to clarify questions and will have the opportunity to approve or deny the application at a June board meeting.
Earth Day event
An Earth Day celebration is planned April 23 at Southface Sarasota Florida House Institute building. There will be electric cars on display, sustainable vendors and several food trucks on site.
Southface Sarasota Florida House Institute, a nonprofit touting the benefits of sustainable living and green building practices for about 25 years, is on South Beneva Road in Sarasota, tucked between Suncoast County Technical Institute and Wilkinson Elementary School.
