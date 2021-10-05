SARASOTA - Sarasota County School Board members voted to repeal their temporary mask mandate policy Tuesday night.
The unanimous vote reversed a controversial decision they made in August to require masks for everyone on school property at all times, as long as the Sarasota County positivity rate stayed above 8%.
That rate dropped Sept. 28, and the policy was automatically lifted. Tuesday's action ended the 90-day policy.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen started the conversation about dropping the mask mandate policy by saying Sarasota County's positivity rate was 2.8%, far below the 8% mark the board set for keeping the mandate in place.
"The policy has fulfilled its purpose," Asplen said. He laid out three reasons as to why board members should repeal it:
• It would end the district's legal issues with the Florida Department of Education which takes "enormous time and effort" away from discussion and focus on education.
• It would eliminate the time spent in schools and at the administrative level on implementing mask-related procedures (vetting exemptions, instructional logistics, monitoring wearing of masks).
• It would focus the district's efforts on teaching and learning in order to make up for educational progress that was lost to the COVID-19 epidemic.
In the end, all five school board members agreed.
"I don't think this is business as usual," said School Board member Tom Edwards, who had voted for the 90-day policy in August. "This not, whip the masks off, forget about social distancing and forget about washing hands."
He also addressed the backlash from people who have criticized the school board for curtailing parents rights, and not allowing them to make the decision about whether their children should wear masks.
"The way it got framed and the politics that got connected to it, I think is highly unfortunate that we set out to solve the problem and we fixed it," he said.
School Board member Brigid Ziegler, who opposed the mandate, said she was glad to see the board act to rescind it.
"I understand that there are people who are compromised or have someone in their family. I was not dismissive about that," Ziegler said. "I was very concerned about the level of destruction caused by being out of compliance, the court cases."
The Sarasota County Schools Board was one of 12 Florida counties that mandated masks this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis, the education secretary and the Florida Department of Education told school districts not to mandate masks, and the two sides have been locked in a legal and political battle since August.
Charlotte County discussed a mask mandate policy at the beginning of this school year, but did not vote on the issue. DeSoto County didn't have a vote on a mask mandate policy either.
Tuesday's meeting took a much more civil tone compared the the past several meetings, when public input often escalated into shouting and cheering from the audience. About 20 people shared comments over a 70-minute period.
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION POLICY
The board decided to pull a proposed new public speaking policy from its agenda, postponing the discussion for another meeting.
"We have put together a new policy and added some things to let people know they do not have to come to the meetings to comment about an agenda item," Brown said.
To share their comments or ask questions, residents can send an email to:
"Also, the language in the policy still says each person has up to 3 minutes to speak," Brown said. "We are not changing that. I added that if someone was acting aggressive, law enforcement can act without the request of the chair to remove a person from the meeting. Profane language and disorderly behavior will not be tolerated."
The chair may warn and/or terminate a participant's comments when they go beyond the allotted time or are deemed disorderly, disrespectful, or include vulgar language.
Board member Edwards said he believes public comments should relate to school board agenda issues and not turn into political rallies at the meeting, pointing out that Board member Bridget Ziegler was a founder of the group Moms for Liberty, a group that was vocally opposed the mask policy and other policies within the school district.
Ziegler fired back and said the policy is meaningless unless it is executed consistently.
"We cannot shut people down because we don't want to hear certain things they have to say," she said.
Brown said the board has to be careful that it doesn't seem reactive to recent conflicts in the meetings.
"I don't want to have people protesting that we are trying to shut them down," Brown said, who had protesters outside her home on Monday evening.
The board also discussed new rules on public comment at a workshop earlier Tuesday.
After a lengthy discussion on Tuesday evening, it was decided that the changes on public comment policy were to be pulled from the agenda and will be discussed at a future date.
COVID UPDATE
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said the district is still waiting on COVID-19 test kits to arrive in Sarasota County.
"We are expecting to get 10,000 test kits for students and staff this week," Dumas said. "They will be distributed as needed and kids who are sick can take a kit home."
The results for the rapid tests for staff are available in 20 minutes instead of 24 hours, Dumas added.
As of Tuesday, there are 93 over all new cases in the community and less 50 new positive cases in the district (standing at 2.8%).
OTHER DISCUSSION
During board member comment, Karen Rose suggested the workshops be reduced to once a month instead of every other week.
"I think Karen makes a good point," Brown said.
Ziegler and Edwards agreed that one workshop a month makes sense.
Rose added that this will free up time for the School Board to work on the strategic plan and start the superintendent evaluation paperwork.
"If there is a need to add additional workshops moving forward we will re-evaluate and plan accordingly," Brown said.
The next School Board meeting is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
