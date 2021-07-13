SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board voted Tuesday to formally lift the district's mask mandate.
The tally was 5-0 to make masks optional.
Vaccines are not required, but suggested.
"If you did not get the vaccine and you were with someone who tested positive, you will still have to quarantine for 10 days and practice social distancing," Chair Shirley Brown said. "We will be watching the numbers on the Dashboard very carefully when school resumes."
It is clearly stated in the policy that no student, teacher or employee is to be harassed about whether they choose to wear a mask or not.
"We do have cases escalating in Florida again, so we may have to look at this again if the CDC makes new recommendations," Brown said.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance for schools on July 9, recommending that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks indoors.
That would include all children under the age of 12 since none of the vaccines are approved for them yet.
Such a change would require the board to re-advertise the policy in a process that takes 30 days.
The law prohibits schools, businesses and other entities from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The district's mask requirement for 2020-2021 officially expired on June 30, so students and staff in summer school have been mostly mask-free since July 1.
Critical race theory, mental health issues, masks and vaccine safety were hot topics at the Board meeting.
More than 30 parents, students and meeting attendees expressed varying opinions during public comment.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen addressed the crowd.
"Our school board has never advocated for CRT — we do not teach that — we teach the Florida standards," Asplen said. "When someone brings a rare case of something going on in a classroom to our attention, we address it and we correct it as soon as we hear about it. We investigate it and we handle it."
Asplen addressed a comment about what exactly is being taught in the classrooms.
"One person suggested we need to be more transparent about our curriculum, and I absolutely agree. We are working on it, but it's going to take a little time. When we get done the curriculum will be available on our web page."
Board member Bridgett Ziegler suggested that the agenda items regarding parental consent for mental and health services at First Step be pulled and moved to the next meeting so the Board could discuss those in the next workshop.
Ziegler appeared on a Fox News talk show in June, voicing her opposition to critical race theory.
A tentative budget meeting is set at 4 p.m. on July 22.
