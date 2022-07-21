School Lunch Week

Officer Chad Walker serves lunch to students at Toledo Blade Elementary during School Lunch week in 2019. Student breakfast and lunch prices are going up this year for Sarasota County schools.

SARASOTA — After two years of free lunches and breakfasts for Sarasota County Schools students, there will be a cost to meals again. 

Charlotte County students won't feel that impact, though. Their meals remain free. 


