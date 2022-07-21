SARASOTA — After two years of free lunches and breakfasts for Sarasota County Schools students, there will be a cost to meals again.
Charlotte County students won't feel that impact, though. Their meals remain free.
But when school starts Aug. 10, students in Sarasota County public schools who aren't eligible for free meals will have to start paying again.
And they'll pay more than they did before.
The Sarasota County School Board unanimously approved meal price increases for the 2022-23 school year.
The Food and Nutrition Services Department proposed price increases for breakfast and lunch to align with the federal reimbursement meal rate — and to cover additional costs in both labor and products.
The decision followed a period when school meals were free because of federal funding during the COVID pandemic, but that U.S. Department of Agriculture federal funding has ended.
The shift back to charging for meals includes a 50 cent increase in breakfast for elementary school students and a 75 cent increase for middle and high school students.
That means $1.50 for elementary and $2 for middle- and high-school students for breakfast.
Prices for lunches will increase 50 cents for all students. The new prices will be $2.75 for elementary, $3 for middle and $3.25 for high school.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the increased costs.
"The end of the school year marked that we can't feed all for free, due to the loss of funding," Chair Jane Goodwin said. "Food prices, along with everything else, have risen, as inflation and supply chain issues continue to grow."
Food and Nutrition Director Sara Dan said the district goes through about 2,000 cases of milk in a day.
"Milk prices have gone from $23 to $34 per case. And raisins that we use at breakfast have gone from $57 per case to $74, Dan said. "We're just seeing unprecedented increases along with the number of students who are requesting reduced meals."
In the last fiscal year, the district budgeted more than $21 million for food and nutrition services.
Many families will be eligible for free and reduced breakfasts and lunches, based on income and the number of people in their families. But but parents must register online to be part of the program.
Board Vice Chair Tom Edwards said the district has a plan to advertise the free and reduced meal program for parents. It's currently posted on the homepage of the district's website.
To register, go to www.myschoolapps.com or visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net for more information.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY FREE MEALS
Families with students in Charlotte County Public Schools do not have to register for free or reduced lunches, officials said.
The Charlotte County district announced this month that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year.
The meals are made available through the federal Community Eligibility Program.
For more information about Champ’s Cafe and the CEP program, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
